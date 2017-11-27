MarketMan Joins Forces with Upserve as Strategic Partner in Upserve Marketplace

Cloud-based Restaurant Inventory Software Provider Integrates with the Industry’s Only End-to-End Management Platform

New York, NY (RestaurantNews.com) MarketMan, the cloud-based inventory management and purchasing solution that streamlines the relationship between restaurant operators and suppliers, has entered into a key partnership with Upserve, the industry’s only full-service restaurant management platform. MarketMan will integrate with the Upserve Marketplace, a single hub for unifying the widest array of technology solutions for restaurateurs. The integration provides a host of new benefits to restaurant operators by combining MarketMan’s leading back-of-house inventory and ordering solutions with Upserve’s best-in-class suite of restaurant analytics and communications tools.

“This partnership means that restaurants both big and small now have more flexibility than ever before to use technology to advance both their front-of-house and back-of-house operations,” said MarketMan Co-Founder and CEO Noam Wolf. “Our new Invoice Scanning App is the perfect example of how quickly and easily MarketMan works to streamline ordering, inventory and accounts payable operations. Integrating with the Upserve Marketplace will help us prove even further just how impactful MarketMan can be to a restaurant’s bottom line.”

“Restaurants want connected systems and connected dots. Joining together Upserve and MarketMan not only streamlines processes, but gives them in-depth analysis on every aspect of their restaurant’s performance and growth,” said Dave Hoffman, Vice President of Business Development at Upserve. “We’re thrilled to have MarketMan as a partner in the Upserve Marketplace to advance our quest to harmonize restaurant technologies across the industry.”

Upserve’s restaurant management platform is the only solution to bring together payments processing, cloud-based point of sale system (Breadcrumb POS by Upserve) and restaurant analytics and communication tools. The company launched Upserve Marketplace so that restaurant owners and operators have a one-stop-shop for every aspect of running their business, connecting more than a dozen apps – spanning categories like accounting, inventory management, gift cards, data security and more – directly with the Upserve platform.

With more than 2,000 customers worldwide and a global headquarters in New York City, MarketMan is building momentum through its innovative inventory management product. By seamlessly connecting the silos between operator and vendor, MarketMan allows restaurant operators to reduce both food costs and inventory management time, all through an easy-to-use cloud-based platform. Since its creation four years ago, MarketMan has enabled its restaurant clients to realize an average of 2-5% reduction in food costs within the first year. Time saved on orders is even more impressive, with MarketMan clients reporting an average boost in order efficiency by up to 50%, on average, thanks to MarketMan’s integrated ordering platform, which allows day to day operations to migrate seamlessly between multiple vendors and suppliers with no disruption.

Restaurants interested in the Upserve Marketplace, and technology partners interested in integrating, can learn more at upserve.com/marketplace. More information on MarketMan’s integration can be found at www.marketman.com

About MarketMan

MarketMan is a dynamic, cloud-based inventory management and purchasing solution focused on streamlining procurement, delivery, accounting, and profitability across the food and beverage industry. MarketMan’s platform provides advanced order management analytics that track the cost of goods sold, document purchase history and help automate inventory purchasing. By facilitating closer collaboration between foodservice operators and suppliers, MarketMan helps businesses both streamline processes and save money. Founded in Tel Aviv, Israel in 2013, MarketMan now has offices in London, the San Francisco Bay Area and maintains its global headquarters in New York City. For more information or to inquire about partnering with the platform, please visit www.marketman.com.

About Upserve



Upserve is the magic ingredient that helps restaurateurs thrive, putting everything they need in one place. In a single platform, Upserve offers the market-leading cloud point of sale for restaurants, Breadcrumb POS by Upserve; actionable analytics through Upserve HQ; transparent processing with Upserve Payments; mobile restaurant management with Upserve Live, and seamless integration with leading third-party restaurant apps via the Upserve Marketplace. Thousands of restaurants use Upserve to manage relationships with more than 32 million active diners, process over $11 billion in annual sales, and serve over 23 million meals per month. Upserve is headquartered in Providence with additional offices in San Francisco and New York City. For more information, please visit Upserve.com.

