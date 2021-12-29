Marketing Strategies That Can Help You Kick-start Your Restaurant Business

( RestaurantNews.com ) You cannot build great things in a single day. Many new restaurant owners think their restaurant concept, exterior/interior design, or menu is enough to attract customers. However, with so many dining options available these days, chances are there are other restaurants with similar concepts near your eatery. You need to do more if you want to stand out from the crowd. The digital age requires effort. You need to employ a robust marketing plan to complement and elevate your restaurant’s concept, brand image, and everything else it has to offer. Here are some strategies that can help you kick-start your restaurant business:

Online Presence

To start off, keep in mind that your restaurant’s storefront does not represent your business’s face anymore. Approximately 88% of consumers judge the credibility of a business depending on its online presence and website above everything else. If the website of your restaurant is not good enough, chances are they will leave it quickly and look for a place with a better website. Therefore, it is crucial for restaurants to not only have a website, but ensure that it is functional, user-friendly, and professional. It should be easy for potential customers to find important information, such as menus, your address, operational hours, etc. on your site.

Moreover, keep in mind that most individuals research dining options on their mobile devices, whether they are at work, at home, in a car, or anywhere else. Therefore, it is crucial for your website to be mobile-friendly.

Invest a little money and time in professional photos of the space, your staff, and the dishes offered. It will ensure your dishes look as appetizing as possible and your staff appears professional. This will make people feel close to your brand before they even visit in-person.

Area Code Domain

If you already have a website, it is time to own a fantastic domain name. When it comes to marketing your business to the locals, area code domain names are your best bet. Area codes are a great identifier in a domain name. Why are they so great for your domain name? They make it easier for people to remember your business since they are so short. Moreover, they can inform people about where your restaurant is located. Therefore, a ____Menu.com domain name can help you market your business to locals. For instance, if your restaurant is located in Philadelphia, you would want to own 215Menu.com . If your eatery is in Washington DC, you would want to own 202Menu.com . A restaurant in Las Vegas would want to own the domain name 702Menu.com . This allows patrons to see and remember your restaurant with ease. Even if you already own a domain name you can use an area code domain name to redirect users to your existing website, a specific web page such as your online menu or even a new site altogether, the choice is yours! You will be making easier for customers to find your restaurant altogether.

Online Ordering and Food Delivery

Delivery and online ordering are at all-time highs. According to a study, approximately 26% of Americans spend their entire day on the Internet whereas 43% surf the web several times in a single day. This behavior of consumers impacts how restaurants need to operate in today’s climate. It is one of the reasons why delivery and online ordering is becoming commonplace among restaurants. Therefore, it is essential for any modern restaurant to have a delivery and an online ordering system. It can help boost not only sales but also customer satisfaction. Around 60% of consumers place online food orders at least once a week and 31% percent place online orders two times in a single week. Just these statistics are enough to realize the potential of this stream of revenue. Restaurants should implement an online ordering system on their website. They can also enlist in food delivery services, such as Door Dash , Grubhub , etc. These services can not only help with sales but are also great for putting yourself out there as a new restaurant.

