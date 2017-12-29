Marketing Director Joins Goliath Consulting Group: Positions Firm for Expansion and Growth of Marketing Capabilities

Sarah Carlson

Atlanta, GA (RestaurantNews.com) Atlanta-based Goliath Consulting Group, a full-service restaurant consultancy, has hired marketing and advertising expert, Sarah Carlson, as Marketing Director. The move marks an expansion of the firm’s range of client services, and meets the growing demand for marketing needs.

Over the course of more than 9 years in marketing and advertising, Sarah has developed a sophisticated knowledge base which she uses to assist restaurant owner-operators to improve their marketing efforts. Sarah will leverage her intimate knowledge of her field, on behalf of Goliath’s clients.

As a member of the National Restaurant Association, Foodservice Consultants Society International, Georgia Restaurant Association and the Hospitality Syndicate, Goliath Consulting enjoys an eight-year track record of creating client success among local, regional and multi-unit national restaurant chains.

Goliath Consulting Group offers a dynamic array of business development solutions, tailored to meet the needs of each individual client – in addition to a full suite of knowledge and tools that help make restaurants more profitable, including strategic planning, development, marketing, franchising, equipment, evaluations, outsourcing, and more.

Contact:

Jay Bandy, President

Goliath Consulting Group

404-585-2095

www.goliathconsulting.com