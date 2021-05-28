Market Your Restaurant to More Than One Million Subscribers With a Single Call

( RestaurantNews.com ) A recent study found that a third of Americans dine out every single day. You can help them find your restaurant with one simple call to Goal Getters that will put your name in front of more than a million local newspaper subscribers.

More Exposure Leads to More Customers

Goal Getters isn’t like other advertising opportunities. Instead, the organization builds subscription rewards cards for local newspapers across the United States. Each rewards card they create offers options like a free entrée with the purchase of another or a percentage off of the total every time customers dine with you. Other rewards are featured too like BOGO rounds of golf, salon discounts, and more.

Newspapers across the country are looking for ways to attract subscribers, and this gives you the opportunity to get your name in front of those subscribers for free. Papers like the Chicago Tribune, the Houston Chronicle, the Columbus Dispatch, and the Miami Herald already take advantage of this program. For your restaurant, that translates to one thing – LOTS of customers walking through the door

“Rewards are a key way to get people to dine with you,” said Al Zuffrano, Goal Getters President. “This is an easy way to increase traffic through the door, get them to taste your food, and create loyal customers forever, and it’s free to any restaurant that would like to participate.”

There’s nothing more important than connecting with new customers, and becoming part of the Goal Getters business list is a chance to reach out to those who may not visit your locations without some incentive to do so. Once your name appears on the card, though, they’re more likely to reach out, place an order, and connect with you. It’s free advertising in a way you’ve never had a chance to do it before.

There’s Never Been a Better Time to Reach More Customers

Goal Getters is currently recruiting restaurants like yours to add to their subscriber rewards cards. If you’re interested in accessing up the 1 million subscribers who could see your name on these rewards cards, reach out to the team at 708.204.9800.

Since 1986, Goal Getters has been creating customer retention programs for local papers across the country. Led by Al Zuffrano, the team creates unique rewards systems designed specifically to meet the needs of local customers.

For more information, please visit https://goalgettersinc.com .

Contact:

Al Zuffrano

708-204-9800

ajz@goalgettersinc.com

The post Market Your Restaurant to More Than One Million Subscribers With a Single Call first appeared on RestaurantNews.com.