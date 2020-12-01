On the Market – Los Angeles, CA Dunkin’ Donuts Network With Territory Development Rights and a Wholly Owned Central Manufacturing Location!

( RestaurantNews.com ) JCM Franchise Development is pleased to announce an engagement to provide lead advisory services for the sale of a Dunkin’ Donuts network in Los Angeles, CA.

The Los Angeles network consists of four existing restaurants. This very unique opportunity also includes the following deal attributes:

An expansive eleven-unit Store Development Agreement (SDA)

Store Development Agreement (SDA) Exclusive territory development rights through 2027

Exceptional royalty relief incentives from Dunkin Brands

A wholly owned Central Manufacturing Location that currently produces for twenty-eight Dunkin’ restaurants with the capacity to serve over sixty restaurants

Tremendous organic growth potential by adding restaurants within the SDA and surrounding franchisee growth as the Dunkin’ Brand continues to develop Southern California

A premium Southern California market

JCM Franchise Development, LLC, a subsidiary of Joyal Capital Management, specializes in the acquisition and disposition of franchised businesses on behalf of our clients and other franchisee owners. Our team takes a holistic, non-transactional approach to each engagement, integrating the myriad of constituencies that have a role and a voice in the increasingly complex arena of franchising. We model every possible scenario, and examine every detail, to ensure that the ultimate deal structure is reached for all parties involved including; buyer, seller, legal counsel, franchisor and lender. JCM Franchise Development fully coordinates the process from engagement through the diligence period, and ultimately, to the closing. Our comprehensive knowledge of the buying and selling process, and decades of success in this space, allows us to navigate what would otherwise be a byzantine journey and brings tremendous value to our clients.

Joyal Capital Management (JCM) represents high net worth individuals and family owned businesses throughout the U.S. on Mergers and Acquisitions, Financing, Private Equity, and Family Office services. With over thirty years of experience, JCM provides differentiated, value-added services to our clients that involve complex strategic transactions and planning solutions that allow our clients to maximize their wealth.

For more information on the Los Angeles Dunkin’ Donuts opportunity, or our professional advisory services in general, please contact Jeffrey Richard, Director Franchise Development, at jrichard@joycapmgt.com , or at 508-747-2237.

