Marjorie Taylor Greene walks back her views and acknowledges 9/11 was real. Her pitch didn’t work and she lost Congress committee positions.

Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene, hoping to avoid losing her committee assignments, delivered an astonishing speech, declaring that she no longer believes in the QAnon conspiracy theory, acknowledging mass school shootings occurred and caused pain. She even had publicly accepted what has been reality, for decades, to virtually everyone: “I also want to tell you 9/11 absolutely happened.” The Georgia Republican didn’t attempt to explain, or apologize for, her past support for violence against U.S. political leaders. Her pitch didn't work.