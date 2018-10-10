Marisol marks 1st anniversary with MCA benefit dinner

It has been a good first year for Marisol, the restaurant inside the Museum of Contemporary Art (205 E. Pearson St.). It was named to best-new-restaurant lists by Bon Appetit, Chicago magazine, Forbes and Vogue; was designated a Bib Gourmand in the 2019 Michelin Guide; and received a James Beard Foundation Rising Star nomination for chef Sarah Rinkavage.

To mark its first anniversary, Marisol will host a celebration dinner at 6:30 p.m. Oct. 24, featuring a five-course dinner ($150) whose proceeds will benefit the MCA’s Teen Creative Agency program.

Joining Rinkavage and Jason Hammel (chef/owner of Marisol and Lula Cafe) will be chefs David and Anna Posey (Elske) and Joe Flamm (Spiaggia).

Reservations can be made by calling Marisol (312-799-3599).

pvettel@chicagotribune.com

Twitter @PhilVettel