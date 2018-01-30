Marisol lunch a perfect, priceless steal

When Lula Cafe chef and owner Jason Hammel opened Marisol restaurant at the Museum of Contemporary Art last fall, chef de cuisine Sarah Rinkavage moved up from Logan Square to Streeterville too. If you’ve been wondering how your old friends from the neighborhood have been doing in the fancy art world, their 2018 Chicago Restaurant Week $22 three-course lunch is a perfect, priceless steal.

Restaurant namesake and late sculptor Marisol Escobar created the MCA’s first acquisition, a work called Six Women, as well as a recipe for so-called “natural food salad dressing.” Hammel found her recipe in the 1977 “Museum of Modern Art Artists' Cookbook” and used it as his muse.

For your first course, get the Marisol salad. It is what supple, voluptuous leaves of butter lettuce dream to be, garnished with whisper-thin slices of apple, feathery dill, crushed macadamia nut, pecorino and that herbaceous dressing.

But the burrata toast may tempt you too, the fresh cheese scattered with abstract candied squash, persimmon and charred ginger, plus thick slices of honeyed sourdough. A winter seafood bisque with cauliflower, sorrel and buttermilk is also available.

Then, get the risotto verde, silken with al dente grains, studded with pistachio and pomegranate.

Or try the house-made veggie cheeseburger, with more than 25 ingredients, recently lauded by my colleague Nick Kindelsperger, with melted onion and special sauce, and served with a scattering of golden potato chips. Meatatarians may find the porchetta sandwich irresistible with thinly sliced pork dressed with fontina, escarole and apple mostarda.

For dessert, pastry chef Alison Cates makes it impossible to choose between two offerings: a seasonal ice cream sandwich, which may change, but on opening day, thin slices of chocolate cake holding chocolate ice cream and a streusel topping; or butterscotch pudding with puffed and toasted rice.

An optional two-course wine pairing ($15) includes a glass of white gemischter satz, 2015 Michael Gindl Flora Weinviertel, from Austria; and a glass of rosesse, 2015 Punta Crena Riviera Ligure di Ponente, from Italy.

Marisol’s Restaurant Week menu is only available at lunch, but here’s a hint: order two and take one to go for dinner.

205 E. Pearson St., 312-799-3599, www.marisolchicago.com

Chicago Restaurant Week runs through Feb. 8, and features more than 370 restaurants offering three-course lunches and brunches ($22) and three- and four-course dinners ($33, $44). For participating restaurants, menus and online reservations, go to eatitupchicago.com.

