Mariners’ Museum hosts International Wine Classic Saturday

More than 110 people are responsible for this year’s Mariners’ International Wine Classic, and they are all members of the museum’s Bronze Door Society.

The society is the oldest member-managed group affiliated with the Mariners’ Museum. Members pay a minimum fee of $1,000 a year and are actively involved in museum fundraising and special events, according to Bronze Door Society manager Luisa Vázquez-López.

“They are very passionate members that come from different backgrounds,” Vázquez-López said. “We have members that come from the shipyard, who are attorneys, business people, community members that grew up by the museum. It’s not just one kind of professional, which is what makes it really fun.”

The goal of the Bronze Door Society is to conserve the museum’s extensive collection. The Mariners’ International Wine Classic serves as one of the most important annual fundraising events for the group’s conservation projects.

The Wine Classic will be held 6 p.m. Saturday at the Mariners’ Museum, 100 Museum Drive in Newport News.

Saturday’s event will feature more than 80 international and domestic wines, unlimited tastings, food and music by the Jae Sinnett Trio.

“There’s a sense of community that comes with it,” Vázquez-López said. “You interact with other people that have very similar interest with you and are passionate about the museum.”

Proceeds from the eighth annual event will benefit conservation projects that will be selected at the society’s annual meeting in October, Vázquez-López said.

“They want to make sure we are conserving and protecting our collection and that we are presenting it to the public in the best way possible,” she said.

Tickets to the Mariners’ International Wine Classic are $70 and non-drinking tickets are $35. More info: marinersmuseum.org/wineclassic or 757-596-2222.

New Town Summer Fest

The New Town Summer Fest is 1-5 p.m. Saturday in New Town on Sullivan Square. Members of the Williamsburg Tasting Trail, including Virginia Beer Company, Silver Hand Meadery, Williamsburg Alewerks, Williamsburg Winery, Billsburg Brewery and Copper Fox Fox Distillery will be on-site. The event will feature music by the Michael Clarke Band and food vendors including Cogan’s Deli and Paul’s Deli. Tickets are $25 and non-drinking tickets are $5 at the door. Cash only. Ages 15 and younger are free. More info: ironboundgym.com or 757-229-5874.

Crabtown Cruise

Graham and Rollins Seafood Market will host a Crabtown Cruise 6 p.m. Saturday aboard the Miss Hampton II. The two-hour harbor cruise will include fresh steamed seafood dining options for an additional cost. Call 757-722-9102 to reserve a spot. More info: grahamandrollins.com.

ABC’s of Oysters

The Casemate Museum will host a lecture about oysters in the Chesapeake Bay 7-8 p.m. Friday at Colonies RV and Travel Park, 501 Fenwick Road on Fort Monroe in Hampton. Jess Small, a research coordinator at the Virginia Institute of Marine Science, will talk about where Virginia oysters come from and VIMS’ role in the industry. More info: fortmonroe.org or 757 788-3391.

Peninsula brewery news

The Oozlefinch Craft Brewery, 81 Patch Road on Fort Monroe, releases Spoon Smuggler, which was created with yeast harvested from General Benjamin Butler's dining case at the Casemate Museum on Fort Monroe. The beer is done in a British bitter style and it will be unveiled at 1 p.m. Friday at the brewery. More info: facebook.com/OozlefinchBeers or 757-224-7042.

Virginia Beer Company, 401 2nd St. in the Williamsburg area, will release the High Heat Summer IPA in cans beginning noon Saturday. The IPA includes double dry hops, malt and lemondrop hops. More info: virginiabeerco.com.

