Mariners’ Craft Beer Festival will feature a few debut brews

The Mariners’ Craft Beer Festival continues the Mariners’ Museum’s goal of connecting people to the water through maritime education.

Mariners’ Museum spokeswoman Crystal Breede says beer and water are connected more than some may think.

Beer is made of 90-95 percent water, according to Tradition Brewing Company brewmaster Dan Powell.

The festival, in its sixth year, began as a fresh way to engage a new audience. It will run noon to 5 p.m. Sunday at the museum (101 Museum Drive, Newport News). Proceeds help fund museum operations, including conservation and public programs, Breede said.

“We really want to become a gathering place for the community,” Breede said. “The craft beer festival is really one of our events that provides a reason for people to gather in our unique outdoor courtyard and to enjoy something they have in common.”

About 60 craft beers from local, regional and national breweries and hard cideries will be on-tap at the event. Breede said the festival has sold out each year.

“It’s really a unique event,” Breede said. “I feel like ours is unique in that we really try to make sure that there’s new beers, either to the area, or a special release.”

Tradition Brewing Company is releasing its Lionsbridge Lager at the festival. Although not a direct collaboration with the museum, Breede praised the beer’s special connection to the Mariners’ Museum and Park’s historic bridge along the James River.

The beer is a dark-colored Vienna lager with mild bitterness in honor of the Lionsbridge FC soccer team. It also will be released in Tradition’s taproom Sunday.

Other Peninsula-area breweries planning to attend the festival include Alewerks, Bull Island Brewery, Oozlefinch and St. George.

Billsburg Brewery in James City County and the Phoebus-based Sly Clyde Ciderworks will make their Mariners’ festival debuts Sunday.

Sly Clyde Ciderworks is set to open its taproom this summer and will have three ciders available, according to co-founder Doug Smith.

“We’re getting a lot of really good reviews and canned product is going out to our distributors,” said co-founder Tim Smith. The ciders were available April 21 at Phoebus Spring Fling. “We will have Inkjet, a blackberry mink cider; our flagship, which is just a straight cider called Submersive; and Cut and Run, which is ginger-lemon.”

Food will be available for purchase from Stuft, Smoke BBQ and Sliders 757 food trucks. Esoteric Ramblers and Hey Hey Hooligan will perform throughout the day and there will be talks at 1, 2 and 3 p.m. with brewery representatives.

Tickets include 20 four-ounce tastings, a glass, admission to the museum and access to the rest of the day’s activities. Non-drinker tickets includes water. For more information, visit marinersmuseum.org or call 757-596-2222.

Dinner in the gallery

The Peninsula Fine Arts Center is hosting a multi-course dinner prepared by Indulge Bakery and Bistro 6-8 p.m. May 10 at 101 Museum Drive in Newport News. The event also will include a private tour of the Rembrandt exhibit, wine, beer and special guest Lloyd Dewitt of the Chrysler Museum of Art. Tickets are $55 and include wine and beer. Space is limited. Call 757-596-8175 or email jdobson@pfac-va.org to check availability.

Your Pie Gloucester to open

Your Pie will open Friday in the Fox Mill Centre at 6748 Fox Centre Parkway in Gloucester. The restaurant is a fast-casual pizza franchise. The location plans to host a “Dine and Donate” event 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 5-7 p.m. Wednesday, which will offer 200 free pizzas to registered guests and serve as a fundraiser for Gloucester County Public Schools student meal charges. Info: yourpie.com or 804-824-9041.

Peninsula brewery news

Alewerks and Buffalo Wild Wings are hosting a beer and wing pairing event 5:30-7 p.m. Thursday at the brewery (189 B Ewell Road, Williamsburg area). The Spring Wing Fling will pair Alewerks’ Weekend Lager with Caribbean jerk wings, Superb IPA with mango-habanero wings, Tavern Brown Ale with parmesan-garlic wings and the Berlinerweisse with sweet barbecue wings. Tickets are $19.99. Reservations are recommended. Info: alewerks-brewing-co.myshopify.com or 757-220-3670.

Virginia Beer Company, 401 2nd St. in the Williamsburg area, is releasing two variants of its Deadbolt collection noon Saturday. The Deadbolt Double IPA will be available on draft and in cans. The beer includes tropical fruit aromas with a crisp, bitter finish. The Blood Orange Deadbolt will be available in cans. Info: virginiabeerco.com or 757-378-2903.

The Invicto Mexican Lager returns to Tradition Brewing Company (700 Thimble Shoals Blvd., Newport News) noon Saturday. The Mexican lager has malt flavors and a dry finish. Tradition also releases its Lionsbridge Lager at noon Sunday. The Vienna lager celebrates the Lionsbridge FC soccer team, which will be available for a meet-and-greet at the brewery 3 p.m. Sunday. Info: traditionbrewing.com or 757-592-9393.

