Marinade is key to flank steak

Jessica Gavin encourages us to embrace our inner geek with her new cookbook, “Easy Culinary Science for Better Cooking.”

A certified culinary scientist based in Orange County, Gavin is also the busy working mom of two young children, so she wanted to create healthy, fast and flavorful meals for her family.

In the intro to this recipe for flank steak, the author says that marinating is the key to turning a relatively bland piece of meat into a “mouthwatering masterpiece.”

“Flank steak is a wonderful candidate for marinating in a flavorful Asian-style sauce,” she says. “It is a lean primal cut from the underbelly of the cow, providing a strong beefy flavor that’s tender in texture with a nice chew. Grilling the marinated flank steak adds another layer of flavor from the high energy transmitted through radiant heat from the grill plates.”

Soy Marinated Flank Steak

Serves 4

½ cup soy sauce or tamari (for gluten-free option)

¼ cup honey

¼ cup vegetable oil, plus more for greasing

1 teaspoon sesame oil

4 cloves garlic, minced

2 teaspoons minced ginger

½ teaspoon black pepper

¼ teaspoon red chili pepper flakes

2 tablespoons thinly sliced green onion, plus more for garnish

¾ teaspoon rice vinegar

2 pounds flank steak

In a medium-size bowl, combine the soy sauce, honey, vegetable oil, sesame oil, garlic, ginger, black pepper, red chili pepper and green onions. Remove ¼ cup of the marinade and combine with the rice vinegar in a small bowl. Cover and refrigerate.

Place the remaining marinade and steak in a 1-gallon resealable bag. Remove as much air as possible and seal the bag. Refrigerate for at least 1 hour by laying the steak flat, and flipping the bag after 30 minutes. The steak can be marinated in the refrigerator for up to 12 hours.

Remove the steak from the marinade, drain any excess liquid and transfer to a pan. Discard the marinating bag.

Set the grill to high. Add a small amount of oil on a folded piece of paper towel, carefully greasing the grill with the oil. Allow the grill to preheat for 15 minutes, and once the grill is very hot, add the steak. Cover and cook the steak until well browned, about 4 to 5 minutes, then flip and cook until desired doneness, about 3 to 4 minutes. For medium rare, cook the steak until the internal temperature reaches between 120 and 125 degrees F. For medium, cook between 130 and 135 degrees F.

Transfer the steak to a cutting board and allow to rest for 10 minutes. Slice the steak against the grain into ¼-inch-thick slices. Pour the reserved marinade on top and serve hot.

Cook’s note: When marinating meat, the aromatic compounds in the marinade will never fully penetrate into the very center. I’ve found with this recipe at least 8 hours gives great flavors, so marinate in the morning and it will be ready for dinner. Any longer than 12 hours won’t add much more benefit.

Recipe science: The marinade adds flavor to the inside and surface of the meat, while salt makes the meat juicier. Water-soluble flavor compounds come from the garlic, ginger, green onions and sodium chloride and glutamates from the soy sauce to provide an umami flavor, and are all able to enter the meat for flavor penetration. The oil allows the fatsoluble flavors from capsaicin from the pepper flakes and black pepper to infuse the oil and stick to the surface of the meat so there is tremendous flavor transferred on the outside as well. The honey in the marinade aids in promoting quicker browning to solidify intense smoky, charred flavors on the meat. Around 200 degrees F, the fructose in the honey caramelizes into visible brown pigments on the surface of the beef.

Reprinted with permission from “Easy Culinary Science for Better Cooking” by Jessica Gavin; Page Street Publishing, 2018.

