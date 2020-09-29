Marie Callender’s Kicks off Fall Season With Highly Awaited Pie Sale in October

Marie Callender’s Signature Pies Will Be Offered At Discounted Prices From October 1-31

Los Angeles, CA ( RestaurantNews.com ) Marie Callender’s , the Southern California-based restaurant chain known for its menu of classic American foods and expansive selection of freshly prepared pies, has announced its anticipated Fall Pie Sale will take place from October 1-31, 2020. Guests can visit Marie Callender’s to pick up their favorite freshly baked pies, from seasonal to signature offerings, starting at $8.99 plus tin at most restaurants in California and Utah, and starting at $7.99 plus tin in Nevada.

Marie Callender’s is an icon in the American food industry and a staple for many household gatherings, most notably for its famous pies and legendary recipes that have been used for over 70 years. The pies are made from scratch daily in the restaurants, and feature a wide selection of original, classic, and seasonal selections depending on fruit harvests. Popular pies include Apple, Banana Cream, Razzleberry, Coconut Cream, Lemon Meringue, and more.

“Our Pie Sales have been a bi-annual way of saying thank you to our guests for their patronage, and in recent times, we’re especially thankful for their ongoing support,” said John Bowler, Vice President of Operations. “It’s always been a goal of ours at Marie Callender’s to encourage families and loved ones to gather together over comforting food, even from the comfort of their homes. Our Fall Pie Sale is our way of ushering in the fall season and we look forward to treating our guests to their favorite Marie Callender’s pies throughout October.”

In addition to its legendary pie selection, Marie Callender’s serves up a menu of freshly prepared classic and traditional American foods using only the highest quality ingredients. Favorites include signature Pot Pies, crisp salads, comfort classics, burgers, sandwiches, and seasonal offerings. Marie Callender’s is also known for their pre-cooked family feast meals, homestyle soups, and signature cornbread, which is baked fresh and served hot from the oven.

The Pie Sale excludes cheesecakes, seasonal fresh fruit pies, and promotional pies.

Marie Callender’s operates more than 29 locations throughout California, Las Vegas, Nev., and Salt Lake City, Utah. Hours and offers vary by location. For more information or to find the closest restaurant location near you, visit www.mariecallenders.com . For news and updates, follow Marie Callender’s on social media at @MarieCallenders on Facebook and Twitter , and @MarieCallendersRestaurants on Instagram .

About Marie Callender’s

The legacy of Marie Callender began in 1948 in Orange County, Calif. when Marie, an accomplished baker, first launched her legendary pie business, delivering freshly baked pies to area restaurants. Marie’s son, Don, opened the first pie and coffee shop in 1964 in Orange, Calif. Other pie shops soon followed and in 1969, the pie shops started serving a full service restaurant menu. What began over 70 years ago as a small pie baking operation is today the leader in the restaurant-bakery segment. Marie’s commitment to freshly prepared foods using only the highest quality ingredients endures to this day in the restaurants. Today, Marie Callender’s serves up a wide variety of classic and traditional American foods updated with today’s flavors, including their signature Pot Pies, Crisp Salads, Comfort Classics, Burgers, Sandwiches and more. Marie Callender’s is known for their pre-cooked family feast meals, freshly prepared home-style soups, signature cornbread and baked fresh and served hot from the oven. For more information or restaurant locations, visit www.mariecallenders.com .

