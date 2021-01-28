Marie Callender’s Highly-Anticipated Bi-Annual Pie Sale Returns in Time for Great American Pie Month

20 Varieties Of Marie Callender’s Beloved And Signature Pies Will Be Offered At Discounted Prices Through February 28th

Los Angeles, CA ( RestaurantNews.com ) Marie Callender’s , the Southern California-based restaurant chain known for its menu of classic American foods and expansive selection of freshly-prepared pies, has announced the return of its bi-annual Pie Sale. In time for Great American Pie Month, which is celebrated throughout February, guests can visit Marie Callender’s to pick up their favorite freshly baked, homemade whole pies to-go starting Marie Callender’s Highly-Anticipated Bi-Annual Pie Sale Returns in Time for Great American Pie Monthat just $8.99, plus tin at restaurants in California and Utah, and starting at $7.99 plus tin in Nevada through February 28th.

For more than 70 years, Marie Callender’s has been an icon in the American food industry and a staple for many household gatherings, most notably for its famous pies and legendary recipes. The pies are made from scratch daily in the restaurants, and feature a wide selection of original, classic, and seasonal selections depending on fruit harvests. Customers can choose from more than 20 varieties, which are perfect for any occasion, and include irresistible fan-favorite selections such as Apple, Banana Cream, Razzleberry, Coconut Cream, Lemon Meringue, and more. The Pie Sale excludes cheesecakes, seasonal fresh-fruit pies, and promotional pies.

“Our bi-annual Pie Sale is one of our most treasured traditions. Not only do our fans and customers look forward to it, but our way to say thank you for the continued support and patronage,” said John Bowler, Vice President of Operations. “The fact that it aligns with Great American Pie Month in February is just an added bonus and excuse to enjoy comfort food, like our irresistible pies, with families and loved ones.”

In addition to its legendary pie selection, Marie Callender’s serves up a menu of freshly prepared classic and traditional American foods using only the highest quality ingredients. Favorites include signature Pot Pies, crisp salads, comfort classics, burgers, sandwiches, and seasonal offerings. Marie Callender’s operates 30 locations throughout California, Las Vegas, Nev., and Salt Lake City, Utah. Hours and offers vary by location. For more information, or to find the closest restaurant location near you, visit www.mariecallenders.com . For news and updates, follow Marie Callender’s on social media at @MarieCallenders on Facebook and Twitter , and @MarieCallendersRestaurants on Instagram .

About Marie Callender’s

The legacy of Marie Callender began in 1948 in Orange County, Calif. when Marie, an accomplished baker, first launched her legendary pie business, delivering freshly baked pies to area restaurants. Marie’s son, Don, opened the first pie and coffee shop in 1964 in Orange, Calif. Other pie shops soon followed and in 1969, the pie shops started serving a full service restaurant menu. What began over 70 years ago as a small pie baking operation is today the leader in the restaurant-bakery segment. Marie’s commitment to freshly prepared foods using only the highest quality ingredients endures to this day in the restaurants. Today, Marie Callender’s serves up a wide variety of classic and traditional American foods updated with today’s flavors, including their signature Pot Pies, Crisp Salads, Comfort Classics, Burgers, Sandwiches and more. For more information or restaurant locations, visit www.mariecallenders.com .

