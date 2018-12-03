Mari Katsumura and the Yugen team aims for the big time

“Despite the snow and the holidays,” said Mari Katsumura, “business was pretty steady.”

Thus went the first two weeks of Yugen, which was crazy/brilliant enough to debut just before Thanksgiving, eliminating the possibility of a packed dining room but easing the pressure on what, despite its considerable ambition, is very much a fledgling operation.

Chef Katsumura, daughter of the late, legendary Yoshi Katsumura, is known throughout the city as a pastry chef, but her savory work is virtually unknown (though she worked pastry and savory stations at Michelin-starred Entente). Yugen is her first head-chef position. Opposite her, the restaurant’s general manager and director of operations, Morgan Olszewski (daughter of owner Michael Olszewski) has an MBA, but this is her first foray into the restaurant business.

The two are assisted by two veterans. Pastry chef Jeanine Lamandieu was most recently at Smyth (two Michelin stars) and Le Bernardin (three); beverage director Olivia Noren was previously at Le Bernardin, Per Se (three Michelin stars) and Sepia (one).

The restaurant is in the former home of Grace, which Michael Olszewski owned (it closed after a partnership dispute). The dining room was redesigned in earth and jewel tones and what Katsumura called Zen touches, including a living greenery wall. Tables in dark charcoal wood convey a sense of minimalism.

Here, Katsumura creates a 10-course tasting menu, which she describes as “contemporary Japanese, with avant-garde techniques and Midwestern ingredients.” The menu is priced at $205; optional matching beverages are $135. (There’s also a “secret” sake pairing, available by request.)

Among the dishes on the opening menu are seaweed salad with fried oyster and black sesame; uni chawanmushi with pear and foie gras; wagyu shabu-shabu; and binchotan-grilled octopus with smoked chanterelles.

The space also contains Kaisho, a 15-20 seat cocktail lounge (an a la carte menu of small plates will be added soon, Katsumura said) that seats guests on a first-come, first-served basis.

Former guests at Grace will note that the restrooms, each decorated for a different season, remain the same.

“Seasonality is a big part of our culture,” Katsumura said, “so the restrooms fit perfectly.”

Yugen, 652 W. Randolph St., 312-265-1008; yugenchicago.com

