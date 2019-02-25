Mardi Gras grub: Bethlehem's The Bayou hosting all-you-can-eat crawfish boil

Celebrate Mardi Gras with a New Orleans-inspired crawfish boil, 4-10 p.m. March 4 and 5 at The Bayou in Bethlehem.

The all-you-can-eat meal includes crawfish, red potatoes, corn-on-the-cob and andouille sausage, all cooked in a beer boil and seasoned with Old Bay.

The cost is $35. The Bayou is at 702 Hawthorne Road in Bethlehem. Reservations: 610-419-6669.

