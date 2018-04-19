Marco’s Pizza’s People Prove to Be an Unstoppable Force

A Story of Resiliency, Collaboration, and Community Engagement Fuels Marco’s Pizza to 900-Units

Toledo, OH (RestaurantNews.com) Marco’s Pizza has announced the opening of its 900th location in Bayam?n Puerto Rico. Due to the tenacity, faith, and sheer determination to come together after the devastation of Hurricane Maria last year, the brand is persevering and bringing new business to the community as it rebuilds.

As thousands of homes and business were destroyed, the island of Puerto Rico was left in a state of disaster, resulting in the community looking to each other for support. Families and business owners like Marco’s Pizza franchisee, Edgardo Beniquez Santiago, created safe havens for the community offering food, shelter, and phones to contact loved ones, and even a place for families to keep cool. Through determination and collaboration, Marco’s Pizza and the Puerto Rico team were able to reopen all six locations and continue the development of others – including the 900th milestone, which opened April 6, aiding in the rebuilding of San Juan.

“Marco’s Pizza is only as successful as the people behind the brand. What Edgardo and his team were able to accomplish is a true testament to the stellar group of individuals working to accelerate our success in becoming a premier community-oriented company,” said Tony Libardi, president of Marco’s Pizza. “Our leadership team has built a culture of accountability vital to our growth. As we move forward, we plan to enhance this culture and encourage collaboration, unity, and trust among our franchisees, employees, and guests. When everyone grows together, we become an unstoppable force.”

As Marco’s Pizza continues its strategic journey to 1,000 units, its energies will focus on building future leaders at all levels of the organization. By curating an atmosphere that is open where people listen, challenge, and build each other up, Marco’s is inspired to personally choose to rise above the circumstances and demonstrate what’s necessary to achieve results. This fierce DNA of the brand is driving it to achieve new heights as it rapidly expands its footprint around the globe.

As the only national franchise chain founded by a native Italian, Marco’s Pizza has carved out a niche in the industry as the expert in authentic Italian pizza, known for its fresh dough made daily onsite, a proprietary cheese blend that is fresh, never-frozen, and a secret original pizza sauce recipe from its founder Pat Giammarco.

Marco’s Pizza’s commitment to its people and authenticity will drive its long-term growth as the brand aims to have 1,500 locations open by 2020.

For more information on Marco’s Pizza franchising opportunities, visit www.marcosfranchising.com or call 800-836-2074.

About Marco’s Pizza

Headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, Marco’s Pizza is one of the fastest-growing pizza companies in the United States. Marco’s was founded in 1978 by Italian-born Pasquale (“Pat”) Giammarco and thrives by making authentic Italian Pizza with fresh ingredients. The company has grown from its roots as a beloved Ohio brand to operate 900 stores in over 35 states and in three countries. Most recently, Marco’s Pizza was ranked No.25 on Entrepreneur’s 2018 Franchise 500 ranking. Other recent accolades include being named “America’s Favorite Pizza Company” according to 2017 Market Force QSR Consumer Research: Pizza Sector, No. 8 on the Military Times Best: Franchises 2018 list, and landing No. 3 fastest-growing U.S. chain on the Nation’s Restaurant News Top 100 report for 2017. To inquire about franchise opportunities with Marco’s Pizza, visit marcosfranchising.com.

Contact:

Nicole Hopkins

Fishman Public Relations

847-945-1300

NHopkins@fishmanpr.com