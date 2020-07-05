GABRIELLE RHOADS
Marchers: Allen High, other schools fail Black students; demand more funding, mandatory Black history curriculum

July 5, 2020 | 8:30pm
From www.mcall.com
By
GABRIELLE RHOADS

More than a month after a Minneapolis police officer killed George Floyd, protests in the Lehigh Valley continue to push for change across institutions: from police departments to school districts. Their message: we’re not going away. The Sunday afternoon protest is the third in a series of marches designed to symbolize the cycle of oppression and abuse that plague the Black community: from schools to prisons and eventually to their deaths. People of color are often in schools with limited resources and punished for misbehavior, which puts them to on a path in and out of prisons. The trajectory, the school to prison pipeline, puts a significantly disproportionate number of black Americans in jails.