  1. Home
  2. Eat/Dine
  3. Restaurants
  1. Home
  2. Eat/Dine
  3. Restaurants

Map: Where to buy legal weed in Chicago and across Illinois

May 19, 2020
From www.chicagotribune.com
By
Jonathon Berlin, Ally Marotti

Now that recreational pot is legal in Illinois, these are the places that are able to sell it.