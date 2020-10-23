  1. Home
  2. Eat/Dine
  3. Restaurants
  1. Home
  2. Eat/Dine
  3. Restaurants

Map: Here are the early voting centers in Maryland

October 23, 2020 | 5:00am
From www.baltimoresun.com
By

Maryland’s 81 early voting centers are open 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. from Oct. 26 to Nov. 2.