Amy Davis
  1. Home
  2. Eat/Dine
  3. Restaurants
  1. Home
  2. Eat/Dine
  3. Restaurants

Many Marylanders are rushing to get a flu shot — and worried state health officials want the rest of us to join them

October 9, 2020
From www.baltimoresun.com
By
Meredith Cohn, Hallie Miller
Amy Davis

The coronavirus pandemic appears to be fueling an uptick in demand for the flu vaccine in Maryland.