Mango’s Tropical Café Orlando Announces The All-New, Electrifying, Complimentary “Dinner & Show After Party” Where Guests Dance With And Meet The Stars

Plus, Mango’s to Host Concerts Alex Sensation on May 3 and Flo Rida/Miss Twin Peaks America Contest on June 18

Mango’s Praises the Return of Nightlife Expert “Antonio Mango’s”

Orlando, FL (RestaurantNews.com) Home of Orlando’s multi-award winning dining and dancing hotspot Mango’s Tropical Café is adding to its top-notch nightlife with the incredible addition of the all-new “Dinner & Show After Party” starting on Tuesday, May 21. Guests of Mango’s spectacular, Latin-inspired, family-friendly Dinner & Show will now be able to keep the dance party going and learn the moves themselves in the entirely complimentary, over-the-top, high-energy, fun, festive and electrifying party held directly following Mango’s Dinner & Show in the swanky 2nd floor ultra-lounge Vodou Room. The hour-and-a-half experience features a basic steps dance class led by Mango’s master emcee and highly-talented dancers, plus a special meet-and-greet with Mango’s Dinner & Show star entertainers, happy hour specials and a photo wall. Families, couples, singles and all guests are welcome and encouraged to enjoy the After Party and bring their dancing shoes!

“We promised to complement our dazzling dinner and live stage show with the hottest nightclub in Orlando,” says Mango’s COO Joshua Wallack of Wallack Holdings. “Now, every night, after Mango’s gourmet cuisine, delicious drinks and fantastic performances, we are keeping the party going with our spectacular FREE After Party and the absolute best VIP bottle service, late-night cocktails, menu and entertainment lineup until 2am. You haven’t truly experienced Orlando nightlife until you’ve stayed until last call at Mango’s.”

Mango’s also announces major concert events:

Alex Sensation pre-Cinco de Mayo Concert Friday, May 3 – Tickets available: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/alex-sensation-tickets-60718264965?aff=efbeventtix&fbclid=IwAR3DPk1S7dPl_0ygPU368kKWz8lBVWV0ZWyi-scYjP_zHfbmvNQe_CqmqPw

Flo Rida Concert and Miss Twin Peaks America Contest Tuesday, June 18 – Tickets available: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/2019-miss-twin-peaks-contest-flo-rida-concert-tickets-59979026884?aff=ebdshpsearchautocomplete

In addition, Mango’s announces the sizzling return of new Director of Nightlife Operations “Antonio Mango’s” Laracuente fresh from a successful run in Las Vegas. Antonio Mango’s brings an eclectic, sophisticated edge to Mango’s nightlife with the all-new Ritmo Wednesdays featuring Heat Salsa and Bachada classes and DJ Anthony spinning the hottest Merengue, Bachada, Salsa and Reggaeton; popular Ladies Night Out Thursdays featuring free cover for ladies, first shot free, half-off martinis, $5 wines, champagne and sangria and DJ Nice1 spinning Latin hits; and Rumba Latina Fridays featuring DJ Leony mixing Latin hits in the Main Room, DJ Alen in the Hookah Patio with Merengue, Bachada, Salsa and Reggaeton and DJ Skeezy in the Vodou Room with Hip-Hop and R&B.

“After 12 years at Mango’s, I had the opportunity to work on the Las Vegas Strip where I was surrounded by the hottest clubs in the world,” says Laracuente. “That’s where my energy level is and that’s what I want for Mango’s after hours. During the week, come after your dinner and bring your guests to relax and enjoy the scene!”

Mango’s additionally presents Happy Hour Sunday-Thursday from 9pm-11pm featuring $3 Domestic Beers, $4 Imported Beers, $4 Specialty Shots, $5 Premium Wells, $6 Margaritas and Mojitos and $5 Glass of Wine, Champagne and Sangria; Weekday Bottle Special Sunday-Thursday featuring $99 Black Label, Bacardi Light, 1800 Silver or Grey Goose; and Weekend Bottle Special featuring $150 Two-for-One select bottles with a free bottle of house champagne and $250 Two Bottle Special.

Guests of Mango’s can also enjoy 900 parking spaces in the adjacent Hollywood Plaza now open.

Mango’s Tropical Café is located at 8126 International Drive, Orlando, FL 32819. For more information and to make a reservation, call 407.673.4422 and visit www.mangos.com.

About Mango’s Tropical Café

Voted Best Nightclub, Best Latin, Best Place to Celebrate, Best Live Music, Dinner Show of the Year and countless other recognitions, Mango’s Tropical Café Orlando is the largest and most exciting restaurant, banquet facility and nightclub destination in the Southeast and International Drive’s newest, award-winning dining, entertainment and dance club with live entertainment nightly. Located near the Orange County Convention Center, Mango’s Orlando accommodates up to 2,000 guests to enjoy unmatched entertainment and accommodations in one of Mango’s lavish, unique private party areas serving any party from two to 600 seated guests for a luncheon, sit-down dinner or buffet. Mango’s paramount entertainment includes salsa lessons, a thrilling Michael Jackson tribute show, continuous live bands and dance performances throughout the entire breathtaking venue. The world famous Mango’s Dancers entertain millions of guests each year. Mango’s Tropical Cafe, now in its 25th fabulous year on South Beach’s iconic Ocean Drive, has hosted thousands of private parties for celebrities, individuals, families, offices, as well as large multinational corporations. Mango’s Orlando, which opened in 2015, is a dream venue that “changes the game” on International Drive. Its decadent design across 55,000 square feet creates an epic experience guests will always remember.

