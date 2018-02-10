Mango Mangeaux bistro in Phoebus adds 'celebrity chef'

The owners of Mango Mangeaux bistro in Phoebus who starred on the “Shark Tank” TV show are upping their restaurant’s culinary game by hiring a “celebrity chef” with a background in classic French and Creole cuisines.

“We feel like we have a great thing going, but we feel like Chef Chanda is going to add to the greatness 100 times,” co-owner Lakesha Brown-Renfro said. “Her flavor and her flair are just the pizzazz that we’ve been waiting for.”

Executive chef Chanda Clark started Jan. 26 in time to create a Mardis Gras menu through Feb. 13 and a Valentine’s Day menu for Feb. 14. Mango Mangeaux: A Simply Panache Bistro opened at 33 E. Mellen St. on Jan. 1, 2016, specializing in French, Creole and neo-soul cuisine — often incorporating the Mango Mango preserve product the women pitched to investors on ABC’s “Shark Tank” in 2013.

“I’ve been wanting an environment like this,” Clark said.

Brown-Renfro, along with partners Tanecia Willis and Nzinga Teule-Hekima, recruited Clark from California. They researched her 14-year background as a chef after noticing Clark’s work ethic on the Oprah Winfrey Network’s “Welcome to Sweetie Pie’s” reality TV show where she was the corporate executive chef for three restaurants. Clark said she didn’t intend to get on the TV show so much as she wanted to help the restaurant business reach the next level — a passion she had as a consultant.

Clark previously was an executive chef on private yacht charters for CEO Expeditions, designed the kitchen and menus for Forever 21’s corporate office café in Los Angeles and was runner-up in the national Safeway’s Next R&D Chef competition.

Clark competed on the Food Network’s “Guy’s Grocery Games,” airing in 2015, and also appeared on VH1’s “Famous Food” reality TV show in 2011.

After switching from a defense contractor job, Clark graduated from the Art Institute in Santa Monica in 2004, starting as a line cook at Sony Pictures Studios during her second year of culinary school. She said she worked her way up to sous chef in Sony’s Rita Hayworth Dining Room, taught a few semesters at the nearby Le Cordon Bleu and then became executive chef at The Crescent Hotel in Beverly Hills.

Clark, 47, grew up in Pasadena, Calif., but was heavily influenced by her family’s New Orleans roots, particularly her grandmother’s Creole cooking. Clark, who started cooking at age 12, grew up eating fresh seafood, étouffée, jambalaya, and red beans and rice, and learned about the elaborate bouillabaisse soup, roux-making and the “trinity” base of bell peppers, celery and onions from her grandmother.

“I knew I loved to cook all my life,” Clark said.

She since has developed her own style and infuses Asian methods when making Creole stir fry dishes or Creole sushi rolls at home.

Mango Mangeaux already is known for its beignets — similar to doughnuts but light and airy — and recently added crepes — like thin rolled and stuffed pancakes — to the menu. Clark recently concocted a dessert crepe incorporating the Mango Mango preserves and one with crawfish, spinach, mushrooms and a Gruyère cheese cream sauce.

The plan is for Clark to host private Creole cooking classes on the bistro’s rooftop dining area, Brown-Renfro said. The idea is to give Clark a chance to interact with customers and help them learn about authentic Creole cuisine.

Guests will notice changes to the menu and regular specials, Brown-Renfro said. Clark also will be involved in the catering. The restaurant is now also open on Mondays, she added.

Clark makes everything from scratch and said she enjoys coming up with memorable dishes, desserts and cocktails.

“I’m a chef and I need to show my talent. I can’t just have that bottled up,” Clark said. “I love to cook for people and I love to get the reactions.”

The Valentine’s Day menu includes shrimp and oyster salad, silky corn bisque topped with shrimp crostini, stuffed salmon or herb-crusted lamb and a mango-strawberry shortcake.

The presence of the business owners on “Shark Tank” and their product on QVC — along with social media visibility — has brought national attention to Phoebus, said Toni Williams, executive director for the Partnership for a New Phoebus. Additionally, the bistro and the owners’ other Phoebus businesses, including a nail salon and spa, a boutique hotel and a planned event venue, brought a new dynamic to Phoebus that’s part of a trend of recent business growth in the neighborhood, Williams said.

“I just want to take Mango Mangeaux to a different culinary level. We want the residents of Hampton to just be wowed, feel like they’re at home and feel like they can get a nice good Creole soul meal,” Clark said. “We want to be like that destination spot, ‘Oh, I got to go to Mango Mangeuax — that’s on my bucket list.’”

For more information, call Mango Mangeaux at 757-224-9189 or visit mangomangeaux.com.

