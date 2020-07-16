Mango adds sweet flavor to shrimp salad

July is the height of the mango season in South Florida, and good mangoes can be found everywhere. There are many different varieties of mango with different textures, sweetness levels and flavors. Any type works well in this recipe. They add a sweet flavor, soft texture to the plump shrimp.

I like to keep a bag of peeled, frozen shrimp on hand for quick dinners. They can be defrosted in a bowl of cold water in about 5 minutes and take less than that time to cook. Follow the recipe below for cooking shrimp in any other recipe.

I cut the mango into cubes for the salad. Here is a quick way to do that:

Slice off each side of the mango as close to the seed as possible. Take the mango half in your hand, skin side down. Score the fruit in a crisscross pattern through to the skin. Bend the skin backwards so that the cubes pop up. Slice the cubes away from the skin. Score and slice any fruit left on the pit.

Helpful Hints:

- Any ripe fruit can be used instead of mangoes, such as peaches, plums or pineapple.

- Regular spinach can be used instead of baby spinach.

Countdown:

- Prepare ingredients.

- Make salad.

- Cook corn.

Shopping List:

To buy: 3/4 pound shelled shrimp, 1 package washed, ready-to-eat spinach, 2 ripe mangoes, 1 bunch fresh oregano or 1 bottle dried oregano, 2 medium ears corn on the cob and 1 small piece Parmesan cheese.

Staples: butter, reduced-fat oil and vinegar dressing, salt and black peppercorns.

___

FLORENTINE SHRIMP MANGO SALAD

Recipe by Linda Gassenheimer

3/4 pound large shrimp, shelled

8 cups washed, ready-to-eat baby spinach leaves

2 ripe mangoes cut into cubes, (about 2 cups)

1/4 cup reduced fat oil and vinegar dressing

2 tablespoons fresh oregano leaves or 2 teaspoons dried oregano

Salt and freshly ground black pepper

Place shrimp in a saucepan and cover with cold water. Heat the water until it starts to simmer with white bubbles just appearing around the edge of the pot and the water turning white. Remove from heat and let sit for 1 minute. Drain.

Divide the spinach between two plates. Add the mango cubes. Place the shrimp over the mangoes. Drizzle dressing over the shrimp and mango. Sprinkle with oregano and salt and pepper to taste.

Yield 2 servings.

Per serving: 296 calories (12% from fat), 3.9 g fat (0.6 g saturated, 1.1 g monounsaturated), 278 mg cholesterol, 39.2 g protein, 31.2 g carbohydrates, 5.8 g fiber, 310 mg sodium.

SWEET CORN ON THE COB

Recipe by Linda Gassenheimer

2 medium ears corn, shucked

4 teaspoons butter

2 tablespoons Parmesan cheese

Salt and freshly ground black pepper

For boiled corn: Bring a large pot of water to a boil. Husk the corn, place it in the water and boil for 5 minutes. Corn will still continue to cook in its own heat when removed from the water.

For microwaved corn: Husk corn and wrap in plastic. Microwave on high for 5 minutes. (Time is for 650- to 700-watt ovens.)

Spread butter over corn. Sprinkle Parmesan cheese and salt and pepper to taste over corn.

Yield 2 servings:

Per serving: 166 calories (55% from fat), 10.1 g fat (5.7 g saturated, 2.9 g monounsaturated), 25 mg cholesterol, 4.4 g protein, 17.8 g carbohydrates, 2.4 g fiber, 182 mg sodium.

___

Linda Gassenheimer is the author of over 30 cookbooks, including her newest, "The 12-Week Diabetes Cookbook." Listen to Linda on www.WDNA.org and all major podcast sites. Email her at Linda@DinnerInMinutes.com.