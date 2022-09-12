Mandola’s Italian Kitchen Announces Two Newest Locations in Tampa Market

Oldsmar To Open on September 19th and Odessa Slated for Early 2023

Tampa, FL ( RestaurantNews.com ) Acclaimed Italian restaurant brand Mandola’s Italian Kitchen , now with two highly successful locations near Tampa, Florida, is proud to announce further expansion into the market with two upcoming exciting locations. Created by Chef and Restaurateur Damian Mandola, best known as Co-Founder of Carrabba’s Italian Grill, and his wife and business partner Trina Mandola, the next Mandola’s Italian Kitchen restaurants are scheduled to open on September 19, 2022 in Oldsmar, Florida, followed by Odessa, Florida in early 2023.

Newest Locations

Mandola’s Italian Kitchen in Oldsmar will be located at 3138 Tampa Rd, anchoring the AMC Woodlands Square 20 movie theater, ideally situated in the Woodlands Shopping Center. Set to employ 60 people, the 5,000-square-foot Mandola’s Italian Kitchen boasts indoor seating for approximately 120 guests, including 750-square feet of patio space for outdoor dining with seating for an additional 65 guests. The backbone of the authentic Italian brand, Mandola’s will also feature its signature Italian menu, hospitable atmosphere, unique beverage offerings and homemade bakery.

Mandola’s Italian Kitchen in Odessa will be a major part of the newly constructed Preserve Marketplace, located at 16080 Preserve Marketplace Boulevard. Situated in the much-anticipated new plaza, this Mandola’s Italian Kitchen location will be the brand’s first free-standing restaurant. The restaurant will embody the delicious Italian experience that has made the brand famous, while also including patio space for outdoor dining.

“We look forward to expanding further into the Tampa region and bringing our signature food, hospitality and experience to the wonderful communities of Oldsmar and Odessa,” said Chef Damian Mandola. “There is nothing quite like Mandola’s Italian Kitchen and its unique, comfortable atmosphere and fresh, high-quality Italian food, using the recipes that have been in my family for generations. My wife Trina and I are so excited to open these new locations and are anxious to welcome the area’s amazing guests!”

Atmosphere

Setting itself apart from others in the category, Mandola’s distinctive restaurant model functions as a fast-casual concept – a restaurant, bar, bakery and market with a charming and lively atmosphere. Featuring authentic Italian décor and stylish furnishings hand-selected by Trina Mandola, customers will be able to purchase items from Mandola’s signature Café. Which will include made-in-house dessert favorites, such as gelato, cannoli, cakes, cookies, and seasonal offerings, along with specialty coffees, such as espresso and cappuccino. Additionally, a variety of Italian grocery and merchandise items will be available for purchase from the Market, such as pastas, sauces, imported chocolates, specialty oils and vinegars, and interesting Italian wines.

Menu Offerings

Using authentic recipes and fresh, highly selective ingredients, Mandola’s Italian Kitchen will offer delicious Italian cuisine with the signature and famous flavors that have been in the Mandola family for decades. Guests will be able to enjoy a variety of bold and memorable flavors in each made-from-scratch dish from Mandola’s extensive menu, including fresh pasta, sauces, mozzarella, pizza dough, Italian Wedding soup and much more. Fresh hot focaccia is served complimentary with every entrée, and the restaurant will also feature a wide-ranging list of unique Italian wine and beer offerings to perfectly complement each meal. In addition to the existing broad menu, Mandola’s will be offering Daily Features, which have proven to be a customer favorite.

A must-have for any special occasion, partygoers will also be able to book Mandola’s famous Mobile Pizza Oven, a hit at special events, bringing fresh, wood-fired pies right from the oven to the table. Mandola’s also accommodates small and large-party catering options for anyone looking to enjoy delicious Italian food in the comfort of their own homes or other venues, without sacrificing any of the restaurant’s fresh-out-of-the-oven taste or quality. Mandola’s Italian Kitchen will be open for lunch and dinner daily from the hours of 11:30 AM to 11:00 PM, offering indoor and outdoor dining, as well as takeout and curbside pickup.

Growth

The new Italian restaurants in Oldsmar and Odessa, the result of a partnership between Damian Mandola and Paul Avery, President and CEO of the World of Beer Bar & Kitchen chain and former President and COO of Outback Steakhouse (OSI), Inc, will be Florida’s third and fourth locations, respectively, bringing the company portfolio to nine. After experiencing great success in Texas and at the first two Florida Mandola’s Italian Kitchen in Riverview, FL and Carrollwood, FL, the team plans to continue expansion of the concept throughout the Sunshine State and beyond.

Phone and in-person interviews, as well as bios, photos, renderings and menu images, are available upon request.

About Mandola’s Italian Kitchen

Mandola’s Italian Kitchen first opened in Austin, Texas in 2006 by Damian and Trina Mandola, quickly becoming a favorite in the community, and eventually expanding to four locations in Texas by 2018. After further expansion into Florida with two locations and more on the horizon, Mandola’s was aptly named as one of Nation’s Restaurants News’ “2022 Breakout Brands.” The fast-casual, family-friendly ristorante uses only the freshest, daily prepared ingredients and homemade sauces from the Mandola family’s home recipes. With the same pioneering spirit of traditional Italian neighborhood eateries, Damian and Trina Mandola preserve the Italian American experience and welcome guests to their kitchen. Whether dining at one of their restaurants or serving favorite dishes to loved ones with the help of Mandola’s Italian Catering, customers are sure to truly enjoy great food and warm Italian hospitality. Mandola’s is more than just a restaurant, when you walk through our doors, you are part of our famiglia! For more information, please visit https://mandolas.com .

