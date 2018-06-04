Mandarin Oriental Hyde Park Unveils Stunning Makeover

At 142 hectares, the glorious Hyde Park lays claim to being the most expansive green space in Blighty’s capital. And bordered by Knightsbridge to the south, Mayfair to the east, it also sits at the very epicenter of poshie Central London.

So a stay at the Mandarin Oriental Hyde Park has always been a bit of a rarified, though never stuffy affair – and one which, thanks to the completion of an extensive renovation, has just become significantly more exquisite.

Indeed, the Edwardian era architectural masterpiece, dating to 1903, remains graciously preserved. But inside, already plush sleeping chambers now have new bespoke furnishings and updated Art Deco touches – and some look out onto a newly installed interior “green wall.” While corridors now feature works by photographer Mary McCartney (yes, daughter of Paul and Linda). An expansive new spa boasts 13 treatment rooms, a Chinese Medicine room, and a Rasul water temple.

No less than two celeb chefs already occupy real estate in the hotel, with Dinner by Heston Blumenthal and Bar Boulud appealing to discriminating palettes. But we particularly love the Sake Afternoon Tea or evening champers in the charmingly flamboyant Rosebery Lounge, which opened in 2015.

And don’t be surprised if you find yourself rubbing shoulders with Isabelle Huppert, Geoffrey Rush or Bryan Ferry. They’re fans.

