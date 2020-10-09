Brad Horrigan / Hartford Courant
  1. Home
  2. Eat/Dine
  3. Restaurants
  1. Home
  2. Eat/Dine
  3. Restaurants

Man wounded in bedroom when bullets fly into his Windsor house, police say

October 9, 2020
From www.courant.com
By
Christine Dempsey
Brad Horrigan / Hartford Courant

A man was wounded when someone fired shots into his house in Windsor early Friday, police say.