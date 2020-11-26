Rob Ostermaier
  1. Home
  2. Eat/Dine
  3. Restaurants
  1. Home
  2. Eat/Dine
  3. Restaurants

Man was Tasered, shot to death after officers barged into Newport News home without warrant, prosecutors say

November 26, 2020 | 12:47pm
From www.dailypress.com
By
Peter Dujardin
Rob Ostermaier

Officer's lawyer: Police acted legally when they entered man's apartment