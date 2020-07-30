Patrick Semansky
  1. Home
  2. Eat/Dine
  3. Restaurants
  1. Home
  2. Eat/Dine
  3. Restaurants

Man paralyzed by a shooting nearly a decade ago dies this week, Baltimore Police say; autopsy pending

July 30, 2020
From www.baltimoresun.com
By
Phillip Jackson
Patrick Semansky

A man who was shot in the neck in June of 2011 was paralyzed. He died nearly a decade later.