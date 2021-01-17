Chicago Police Department
  1. Home
  2. Eat/Dine
  3. Restaurants
  1. Home
  2. Eat/Dine
  3. Restaurants

Man lived inside O’Hare for 3 months before detection, prosecutors say

January 17, 2021
From www.chicagotribune.com
By
Christy Gutowski
Chicago Police Department

Singh reportedly found an airport ID badge in the airport and was “scared to go home due to COVID.”