Alex_Schmidt / Getty Images / iStockphoto
  1. Home
  2. Eat/Dine
  3. Restaurants
  1. Home
  2. Eat/Dine
  3. Restaurants

Man killed in weekend ambulance crash on Route 33 identified

July 6, 2020
From www.mcall.com
By
Alex_Schmidt / Getty Images / iStockphoto

A New Jersey man was killed in a head-on crash with an ambulance Saturday in Bethlehem Township.