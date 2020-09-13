Paige Fry/Chicago Tribune
  1. Home
  2. Eat/Dine
  3. Restaurants
  1. Home
  2. Eat/Dine
  3. Restaurants

Man killed, another critically wounded in East Side shooting. ‘I knew it was getting closer, but I never thought I would see it on this block.’

September 13, 2020
From www.chicagotribune.com
By
Paige Fry
Paige Fry/Chicago Tribune

Shooting on quiet East Side block kills one man, seriously wounds another