Lake Forest Police
  1. Home
  2. Eat/Dine
  3. Restaurants
  1. Home
  2. Eat/Dine
  3. Restaurants

Man in his 60s killed in Lake Forest hit-and-run; police search for white pickup truck

November 12, 2020
From www.chicagotribune.com
By
Daniel I. Dorfman
Lake Forest Police

A man was killed in a Lake Forest hit-and-run Thursday morning.