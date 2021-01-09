  1. Home
Man found dead in Norfolk’s Berkley section

January 9, 2021 | 10:45am
From www.dailypress.com
By
Ana Ley
Norfolk Police Department

A man was found dead early Saturday in Norfolk’s Berkley section.