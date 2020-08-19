Morning Call
Man faces attempted homicide charge after Easton shooting, police said

August 19, 2020
Daniel Patrick Sheehan, Sarah M. Wojcik
A man was grazed by a bullet and a suspect arrested in Easton on Tuesday, police said.