  1. Home
  2. Eat/Dine
  3. Restaurants
  1. Home
  2. Eat/Dine
  3. Restaurants

Man dies in Waterbury shooting, crash, police say

October 8, 2020
From www.courant.com
By
Christine Dempsey
SHAWN SIENKIEWICZ / FOX CT

Waterbury police say they are investigating a deadly shooting.