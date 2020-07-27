Viorel Margineanu / TNS
  1. Home
  2. Eat/Dine
  3. Restaurants
  1. Home
  2. Eat/Dine
  3. Restaurants

Man dies in South Baltimore shooting Monday afternoon

July 27, 2020
From www.baltimoresun.com
By
Viorel Margineanu / TNS

A man died after being shot in South Baltimore late Monday afternoon, police said.