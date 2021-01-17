Lloyd Fox / Baltimore Sun
  1. Home
  2. Eat/Dine
  3. Restaurants
  1. Home
  2. Eat/Dine
  3. Restaurants

Man dies after being shot in the head, Baltimore police say

January 17, 2021 | 1:50pm
From www.baltimoresun.com
By
Hallie Miller
Lloyd Fox / Baltimore Sun

A man died Sunday morning after being shot in the head, Baltimore police said.