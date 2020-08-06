  1. Home
  2. Eat/Dine
  3. Restaurants
  1. Home
  2. Eat/Dine
  3. Restaurants

Man charged with vehicular homicide in deadly high-speed crash

August 6, 2020
From www.sun-sentinel.com
By
Broward Sheriff's Office

Yeral Andalia Rodriguez is charged in the 2018 Hollywood crash that killed 17-year-old Claudia Pena.