Man arrested in shooting on Ivey Lane in Orlando, records show

Officers were called shortly before 3 p.m. Monday for a shooting at an apartment complex in the 800 block of S. Ivey Lane. They found one victim, Ventravis Swanson, with a gunshot wound to his leg. He didn’t want to press chargers but told officers he was listening to music with his headphones on while sitting on his balcony. He said he felt a sharp pain in his leg and saw people waving at him to get back into his apartment, according to the affidavit.