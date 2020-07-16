  1. Home
  2. Eat/Dine
  3. Restaurants
  1. Home
  2. Eat/Dine
  3. Restaurants

Man arrested in Allentown stabbings

July 16, 2020
From www.mcall.com
By
Andrew Scott
FILE PHOTO

A man was arrested on a warrant Thursday on charges of stabbing two people Jan. 26 in Allentown.