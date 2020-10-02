  1. Home
  2. Eat/Dine
  3. Restaurants
  1. Home
  2. Eat/Dine
  3. Restaurants

Man arrested after he stabs woman eight times, Middletown police say

October 2, 2020
From www.courant.com
By
Christine Dempsey

A man was arrested after he stabbed a woman eight times in Middletown Thursday, police say.