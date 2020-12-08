Alex_Schmidt
Man, 29, dies in Chaplin crash

December 8, 2020 | 2:30pm
From www.courant.com
By
Alex_Schmidt

A 29-year-old man died in a one-car crash in Chaplin Monday, state police say.