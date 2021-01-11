Igor Vershinsky
Man, 20, dies in Suffield crash

January 11, 2021 | 9:30am
From www.courant.com
By
Christine Dempsey
Igor Vershinsky

A 20-year-old died late Sunday when the car he was driving struck a tree in Suffield, police say.