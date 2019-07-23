Mamoun’s Falafel Rapidly Expands Nationwide with Opening of 10th Location

Iconic NYC Middle Eastern fast-casual concept celebrates grand opening of latest New Jersey restaurant, with more than 50 locations in development throughout the U.S.

New York (RestaurantNews.com) Mamoun’s Falafel, the fastest growing Middle Eastern fast-casual restaurant in North America, has opened its fifth location in New Jersey, with plans for two more to open by the end of the year. The new restaurant, located at the Wall Promenade shopping center in Wall, New Jersey, marks the 10th location nationwide.

The concept’s New Jersey partner, Prospect Capital Restaurants, signed a multi-unit franchise agreement to continue bringing Mamoun’s Falafel’s authentic, quality food to its eager customers throughout the state of New Jersey. Prospect Capital Restaurants is responsible for existing franchise locations in Wall and New Brunswick, with two additional locations currently under development in Paramus and East Rutherford. Mamoun’s Falafel also has corporate locations in Hoboken and Princeton, as well as an additional franchise location in Fort Lee.

“More and more diners are looking for globally influenced cuisine as well as healthier options, and we are able to offer the diverse menu they crave,” said Mamoun’s CEO Hussam Chater. “The growth momentum seen by our fifth New Jersey restaurant – and 10th location nationwide – is a significant turning point for the concept, as we start to push outside of our traditional urban roots and explore suburban settings. We intend to penetrate markets across New Jersey and beyond, to better reach our customers and deliver the authentic, flavorful food we’ve built our legacy on.”

In addition to the five existing New Jersey locations, the fast-casual concept currently has five other locations throughout the East Coast – three in New York in the West Village, East Village, and Syosset; one in New Haven, Connecticut, and one in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Mamoun’s Falafel’s high sales volume, coupled with high consumer demand, proves the brand is well-poised for its planned expansion. More than 50 locations are in development nationwide, including eight locations in Southern California, six locations in Atlanta, Georgia, and five locations in Chicago, Illinois.

Founded in Greenwich Village in 1971, Mamoun’s Falafel has established a reputation of being the most authentic and flavorful falafel in New York City, and continues to expand nationwide to bring its authentic Middle Eastern recipes, consisting of simple, natural ingredients and spices, to its customers. In addition to using rigorous production systems and legendary sous-vide cooking methods to ensure high quality and consistent product at every location, Mamoun’s is also developing technological updates and integrated solutions to elevate the consumer and franchisee experience. This includes a mobile app, an online ordering platform, a new software partnership and a custom internal training program for employees.

Mamoun’s Falafel has partnered with Fransmart, the industry-leading franchise development company behind the explosive growth of brands like Five Guys Burgers and Fries, and Qdoba Mexican Grill, as their exclusive franchise development partner to grow the brand. The concept is currently looking for experienced multi-unit foodservice operators to develop franchise territories across all markets the U.S. Those interested in joining the Mamoun’s Falafel family as franchisees will receive training and support from start to finish, from site selection expertise to recipe and menu development to localized brand building. To learn more about franchising opportunities with Mamoun’s Falafel, visit www.Fransmart.com/Mamouns.

About Mamoun’s Falafel

Mamoun’s Falafel Restaurant is a New York City institution and one of the oldest falafel restaurants in New York. Founded in 1971, the family run business is dedicated to authentic traditional Middle Eastern cuisine including falafel, shawarma and baba-ghanouj. Everything is made from scratch using only the freshest natural ingredients and the finest imported spices. The brand has been featured on Food Network and the Travel Guide Channel, was awarded “Best Falafel” by the New York Press, included in Eater NYC’s list of “NYC’s Most Iconic Sandwiches,” and is listed in the book “1000 Places To See Before You Die.” Mamoun’s Falafel currently operates 10 locations in New York City, New Jersey, Pennsylvania and Connecticut. For more information about Mamoun’s Falafel, visit www.mamouns.com.

About Fransmart

As the leading franchise development firm in the country, Fransmart turns emerging restaurant concepts into successful national and global brands. Founded by Dan Rowe, the man who identified and grew brands such as Five Guys Burgers & Fries and Qdoba Mexican Grill from single unit businesses to the powerhouse chains they are today, Fransmart’s formula for success is finding emerging brands ripe for expansion and building successful multi-unit franchise businesses across the U.S. and globally. Fransmart’s current and past franchise development portfolio brands have opened more than 5,000 restaurants worldwide, and facilitated franchise investments that have cumulatively generated 1-billion in revenues to date. For more information, visit www.fransmart.com.

