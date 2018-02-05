Mamoun’s Falafel to Open First Texas Location in Dallas on Saturday, February 10

New York’s oldest falafel shop, Mamoun’s Falafel, is officially opening their Dallas location on Saturday, February 10. Grand opening festivities will include free food, raffles, and a DJ.

Dallas, TX (RestaurantNews.com) Mamoun’s Falafel, known for being New York’s oldest falafel restaurant and the fastest growing Middle Eastern fast casual concept in North America, will officially open for business in Dallas on Saturday, February 10. The new store, located at 3839 McKinney Ave, Ste #150, will be hosting a variety of celebratory activities from 11 A.M. to 3 A.M. including:

First 100 guests in line will receive a free 8oz side of hummus or falafel, and will be entered in a raffle to win a 40” flat screen TV.

Second 100 guests in line will be entered in a raffle for an Apple iPad Mini.

Two raffle opportunities for a free catering party for 10 guests (valued at $200 each).

All day raffles for exclusive Mamoun’s swag including branded t-shirts, hats, and sunglasses.

DJ playing music

“We’ve been eager to open the Dallas location since the deal was first signed, so it’s exciting that we will finally be able to showcase Mamoun’s Falafel to the Dallas community,” said Raed Ghassani of Ghassani Bros, LLC, franchisee for the Dallas location. “We look forward to bringing Mamoun’s famous falafel, hummus, shawarma, and more to Texas, and to opening four more locations in the area over the next few years.”

Mamoun’s Falafel has been dishing out authentic Middle Eastern cuisine, including their namesake falafel, shawarma, hummus, baba ganouj, and baklava since opening in New York City’s Greenwich Village in 1971. The concept was started by Mamoun Chater, who built the menu using authentic Syrian recipes and natural ingredients and spices. The legacy and tradition of the brand is carried on today by Mamoun’s four sons, who have continued to build up Mamoun’s reputation for being the most authentic and flavorful falafel in Manhattan, as well as expanding the concept to New Jersey, Connecticut, Chicago, Dallas, Atlanta, and Northern California.

The concept, which has been serving high quality Middle Eastern cuisine for more than 45 years, uses a commissary and rigorous production systems to ensure high quality and consistent product at every location. They have partnered with Cuisine Solutions, a worldwide leader in the sous-vide cooking method, to ensure the same delicious menu items can be duplicated all over the world.

The Dallas location will be open Sunday-Thursday from 11 A.M. to 11 P.M. and Friday-Saturday 11 A.M. to 3 A.M. This is the first Mamoun’s Falafel to open outside of the Northeast, joining the six existing locations in New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut, with deals signed for multiple units in each Chicago, Atlanta, Dallas, and Northern California.

Mamoun’s Falafel is currently looking for franchisees to help introduce its menu to customers in major markets across the country. The concept has partnered with Fransmart, the industry leading franchise development company behind the explosive growth of brands like Five Guys Burgers and Fries, The Halal Guys, and Qdoba Mexican Grill, as their exclusive franchise development partner to grow the brand in major U.S. markets . To learn more about franchising with Mamoun’s Falafel visit http://go.fransmart.com/mamounspr.

Mamoun’s Falafel Restaurant is a New York City institution and one of the oldest falafel restaurants in New York. Founded in 1971, the family run business is dedicated to authentic traditional Middle Eastern cuisine including falafel, shawarma and baba-ghanouj. Everything is made from scratch using only the freshest natural ingredients and the finest imported spices. The brand has been featured on Food Network and the Travel Guide Channel , and is listed in the book 1000 Places To See Before You Die. Mamoun’s Falafel currently operates 6 locations in New York City, New Jersey and Connecticut.

Fransmart is the global leader in franchise development, turning emerging restaurant concepts into national and global brands for over 10 years. Company founder Dan Rowe identified and grew brands like Five Guys Burgers & Fries and Qdoba Mexican Grill from 1-5 unit businesses to the powerhouse chains they are today. Fransmart’s current and past franchise development portfolio brands have opened more than 3,000 restaurants in 45 states and 35 countries. Fransmart and their partner brands are committed to franchise development growth – as of 2015, over 1,000 new restaurants are in development across their current portfolio.

