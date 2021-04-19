Mamoun’s in East Rutherford Will Host a Special Customer Appreciation Day on April 22nd

East Rutherford, NJ ( RestaurantNews.com ) Mamoun’s Falafel has been serving high quality, authentic Middle Eastern food since 1971. Its flagship location in Greenwich Village is the oldest falafel restaurant in New York and one of the first Middle Eastern establishments in the United States. One of its newest locations, in East Rutherford, New Jersey (90 Route 17), opened during the pandemic in August 2020. To show appreciation for the support Mamoun’s received from the community since its opening, Mamoun’s will host a special Customer Appreciation Day on Thursday, April 22nd from 11am to 9pm. Every guest who visits Mamoun’s East Rutherford location on the 22nd will be treated to a Buy One Get One Falafel Sandwich special.

Additionally, for every sandwich purchased that day Mamoun’s will donate a dollar to the Rutherford Community Pantry .

This local Customer Appreciation Day will be one of many celebratory occasions at the iconic Middle Eastern chain this year, with the next being its biggest; the 50th Anniversary of their flagship location in NYC on May 11th. Mamoun’s will offer a buy one falafel sandwich, get one for $.75 cents promotion that day, which was what their signature sandwich was priced at back in 1971 when its first location opened in Greenwich Village. Mamoun’s 50th anniversary promotion will be offered from opening to closing at each of Mamoun’s locations. Additionally, the first 50 guests at each location will receive a commemorative Mamoun’s t-shirt.

Mamoun’s Falafel has been family owned and operated since its inception. Founder Mamoun Chater emigrated from Damascus, Syria and today, his four sons Nedal, Galal, Kinan, and Hussam run the iconic multi-unit business. Mamoun’s serves up authentic Middle Eastern cuisine, with an extensive selection of sandwiches, plates, and signature dishes complemented by house made sauces and sides with a variety of vegan, vegetarian, and gluten free options. Some signature sandwiches pay homage to NYC neighborhoods like the West Village, which includes falafel, baba ganouj and pickles, and the East Village, which includes falafel, hummus, tabbouleh, olives, olive oil and lemon juice. Plates include the Chicken Kebob with marinated cubes of chicken breast, skewered and grilled, as well as their popular Combo Plate featuring an a la carte plate with falafel, hummus, and baba ganouj.

For more information, visit www.mamouns.com .

