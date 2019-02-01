Malort Chai-town Latte — the most Chicago coffee ever — has a surprising origin story

After a night with a Chicago Handshake, the one-two punch in the face made with an Old Style beer and a shot of Malort, what better way to start your morning than with the bitter liqueur in your coffee? Said no one ever.

Yet, at Finom Coffee in Old Irving Park, chef Rafael Esparza has created what he calls a Malort Chai-town Latte.

Made with Emperor's House chai from Rare Tea Cellar, soy milk and house-made Malort syrup, it’s a silk purse from a sow’s ear and hair of the dog that bit you.

“Danny (general manager Daniel Speer) and I don’t drink, so when someone gave us a bottle of Malort on opening day, we knew it would be used mostly for decor,” wrote Esparza in an Instagram photo caption, where I first saw his creation. “I got tired of looking at it, so I decided to make some syrup for all my Chicago folks who want to make #malortface before the sun goes down.”

Like many Malort-fueled life choices, Esparza — who co-owns the Hungarian-inspired cafe with Speer — had a moment of dramatic regret. A flash of flames leapt from the pot as he initially made the syrup for the latte, he said. Re-enacting the moment, Esparza raised his hands over his head to show how high the fire climbed.

Esparza had poured the bottle into a pot, then flambeed the 70-proof liquor. It should be noted that Finom’s 130-year-old landmark wooden building was built only 18 years after the Great Chicago Fire in 1871. Luckily he recovered, cooked the liquor further to reduce the alcohol, then added grapefruit juice and sugar.

When sipped neat, the syrup begins light and lovely before the Malort’s signature bitterness returns, not quite inducing full-blown Malort-face, but a finish of malaise. Hidden in the latte, silken soy foam and warm chai spices rise valiantly, only to be left with an aftertaste of ennui.

Esparza, however, who’s so sociable he seems to be friends with everyone in the bar and restaurant industry, doesn’t drink. He’s never had a drink in his life.

“I grew up in a neighborhood where that was kind of prevalent everywhere, drugs and alcohol,” he said. “But people in my family didn't really drink much, so it was never really one of those things I was surrounded by in the house.

“I said very early on that didn’t seem like anything I wanted to get into. I never really saw the fun side of it, only the very tragic side of it.”

Speer, on the other hand, doesn’t drink much anymore.

“I worked in a restaurant bar setting for a long time, so it kind of went with the territory,” he said. “At some point in my life, I got tired of feeling bad.

“I got married, had a kid. I felt better when I stopped drinking,” he added. “I still have a drink socially every now and then, but not to the point where I was almost 10 years ago now.”

Has he had Malort?

“Oh yes, many times,” said Speer, grinning.

The Malort Chai-town Latte ($5.25) and Chicago-style shots (50 cents added to any drink) will be available while the syrup lasts. Esparza will make more Malort syrup if someone gives them another bottle, he said laughing.

Finom, 4200 W. Irving Park Road, 312-620-5010, www.finomcoffee.com

lchu@chicagotribune.com

Twitter @louisachu

MORE COVERAGE

Craving: Chicago's best coffee shops, coffee roasters and more »

Finom Coffee open, historic corner with surprising Hungarian-inspired cafe »

We tried all of Aster Hall's offerings — here are the hits and misses »