Making Moves in Massachusetts: MOOYAH Burgers, Fries & Shakes Brings Sixth Location to State with Mansfield Opening

Better Burger Franchise Opens New Location January 30 in Southwest Boston Suburbs

Boston, MA (RestaurantNews.com) MOOYAH Burgers, Fries & Shakes, a fast casual, “better burger” chain, is ready to satisfy the taste buds of burger enthusiasts in Mansfield. The restaurant, opening on Wednesday, January 30th, will be located at 321 School Street, Unit 140 in Mansfield across from Mansfield Crossing.

The Mansfield opening marks the sixth MOOYAH Burgers, Fries & Shakes location in Massachusetts and will be the first for franchisees and brothers Marwan Zeidan, Antoine Zeidan and Farid Rifai.

“Mansfield is a town that is continuing to see growth everywhere you look,” said Marwan Zeidan. “We believe the residents of Mansfield will love our never-frozen Certified Angus Beef burgers, our baked in-house buns and our hand-cut fries. We are excited to bring quality meals to the people of Mansfield and to become part of such a great community.”

In addition, Marwan, Antoine and Farid have signed to bring another location to Massachusetts within the next two years. The brothers, who bring years of experience in the restaurant industry, see MOOYAH as a rising burger brand that focuses on fresh products that can be customized for its Guests.

“MOOYAH has always been a brand that provides an experience and an atmosphere ideal for families and we are happy to bring these brothers to our growing MOOYAH family,” said Michael Mabry, president and chief operating officer of MOOYAH. “As we continue to grow in the northeast, and specifically in the state of Massachusetts, we are looking for more great operators like Marwan, Antoine and Farid who fit our culture and want to be a part of our bright future.”

At MOOYAH, Guests have the advantage of choosing from a variety of bun options, such as baked-in-house artisan potato or multigrain wheat non-GMO buns and hand-crafted lettuce buns called Iceburgers to accompany the never-frozen, 100 percent Certified Angus Beef® brand burgers, all natural Jennie-O turkey and mouthwatering MorningStar Farms® black bean veggie burgers. Each gourmet burger can be customized with five cheeses, Applewood smoked bacon and sliced avocado, along with nine free veggie toppings and 11 free sauces.

MOOYAH’s hand-cut fries come together in a six-step process that takes a total of 24 hours to completely prepare. A delightful combination of constant attention and a little magic help transform U.S. #1 Idaho potatoes into perfect, crisp-on-the-outside and fluffy-on-the-inside fries. Guests also have the choice of savory sweet potato fries. Never one to forget dessert, MOOYAH offers 100 percent real ice cream shakes, allowing Guests to choose from 7 flavors ranging from vanilla and Hershey’s chocolate to Reese’s, Oreo and more.

For more information on the growing brand, connect with MOOYAH Burgers, Fries & Shakes on the Facebook Fan page, and follow MOOYAH on LinkedIn, Twitter @MOOYAHburgers and Instagram @MOOYAHburgers.

For franchising opportunities, please visit http://www.mooyahfranchise.com.

About MOOYAH Burgers, Fries & Shakes

MOOYAH Burgers, Fries & Shakes is a fast-casual, “better burger” concept offering mouthwatering made-to-order burgers, French fries hand cut from Idaho potatoes, and real ice cream shakes. Founded in 2007, the Plano, Texas-based company serves fresh, 100% Certified Angus Beef® Brand burgers, all natural Jennie-O® turkey burgers and black bean veggie burgers. MOOYAH’s non-GMO potato and multigrain buns are baked in-house daily, and Guests can choose from five real cheeses, bacon, avocado and 20 free sauces and toppings made from garden-fresh veggies. MOOYAH Guests can choose from 7 flavors of 100% real ice cream shakes, including vanilla, Hershey’s chocolate, Reese’s, Oreo and more. While many Guests dine in-restaurant, MOOYAH also offers online ordering and carry out for Guests on the go as well as a loyalty app. In 2018, MOOYAH was ranked among Entrepreneur Magazine’s Top 200 Food and Restaurant Franchises of 2018 and landed at #7 in the Top 10 Fast Casual Restaurant Franchises by FranchiseRankings.com. In 2017, MOOYAH was named to Entrepreneur’s Franchise 500 list, Franchise Times’ Fast & Serious list of the smartest growing franchise brands, and was ranked #11 on Fast Casual Magazine’s annual Top 100 Movers & Shakers, a list the brand has been included on every year in the last ten years of rankings. For more information on MOOYAH, its menu or franchising opportunities, please visit www.MOOYAH.com. Connect with MOOYAH on Facebook.com/MOOYAH, follow MOOYAH on LinkedIn, Twitter @MOOYAHburgers and Instagram @MOOYAHburgers.

Contact:

Brian Jaeger

No Limit Agency

312-526-3996

brian@nolimitagency.com