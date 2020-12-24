  1. Home
  2. Eat/Dine
  3. Restaurants
  1. Home
  2. Eat/Dine
  3. Restaurants

Making of Christmas tamales helps connect families with their Latin American cultures and traditions

December 24, 2020
From www.mcall.com
By
Michelle Merlin
The Morning Call

For families of Latin American heritage, tamales are an important part of Christmas celebration.