Make Your Vanilla Bean Dreams Come True at It’s A Grind Coffee House

Spring Menu Features New Family of Vanilla Bean Drinks & Extensive Lineup of Exotic Whole Beans

Santa Fe Springs, CA (RestaurantNews.com) Whether you’re in the mood for hot or cold, It’s A Grind Coffee House has something for everyone with the introduction of its new springtime menu offerings, from exotic whole beans to indulgent blended drinks. To satisfy all the vanilla-lovers out there, It’s A Grind has launched the new Vanilla Bean Dream Iced Blended and Over Ice drinks along with a rich and dreamy Vanilla Bean Latte. As the weather warms up, It’s A Grind is also shining the spotlight on its beloved Funky Monkey Iced Blended drink that combines the delicious flavors of chocolate, banana and real peanut butter.

“Combining the boldness of It’s A Grind espresso with luxurious vanilla and creamy custard, our new seasonal beverages that range from intense vanilla flavors to warm, floral notes are a coffee lover’s dream,” said Sam Ferreira, President of It’s A Grind Coffee House. “While we love inventing craveable concoctions in our test kitchen, we’re also passionate about sourcing high quality beans from around the world that we know will excite our guests. Our hand-packed whole beans, now available in a variety of custom sizes, allow our discerning customers to choose their own adventure and discover new favorites.”

For a limited time, guests may enjoy the following It’s A Grind spring menu items:

NEW! Vanilla Bean Dream Iced Blended – an icy blend of espresso, 2% milk, vanilla bean and vanilla custard flavors, topped with whipped cream and vanilla custard sauce.

an icy blend of espresso, 2% milk, vanilla bean and vanilla custard flavors, topped with whipped cream and vanilla custard sauce. NEW! Vanilla Bean Dream Over Ice – a tasty drink handcrafted with espresso, 2% milk, vanilla bean and vanilla custard flavors, served over ice.

a tasty drink handcrafted with espresso, 2% milk, vanilla bean and vanilla custard flavors, served over ice. NEW! Vanilla Bean Dream Latte – made with steamy whole milk, espresso, vanilla bean and vanilla custard flavors, topped with whipped cream and vanilla custard sauce.

made with steamy whole milk, espresso, vanilla bean and vanilla custard flavors, topped with whipped cream and vanilla custard sauce. Funky Monkey Iced Blended – An icy blend of espresso, 2% milk, creamy cocoa powder, banana flavor, real peanut butter and chocolate shavings. (Note: This beverage is a year-round favorite and always available to order.)

With a commitment to whole bean quality, It’s A Grind now offers their wide variety of 100% Arabica Whole Beans hand-packed in custom sizes making it easy for coffee lovers to find their perfect flavor, blend or single-origin beans. The company’s exciting lineup of aromatic whole beans are now available in 12 oz., one-pound and half-pound bags allowing fans to enjoy their favorite brews in the comfort of their own home. With a selection of more than a dozen premium single origin, signature blends and flavored offerings, It’s A Grind makes finding the perfect roast a fun and rewarding journey.

Whole bean options include:

Single-Origin Colombia – full aroma, heavy body and good acidity with pleasing fruit tones balanced by a caramel-like sweetness and overall richness Sumatra – a heavy aroma and extremely rich texture with flavor notes of dark chocolate Kenya – a bright, complex coffee featuring overtones of berries and citrus fruits with a bold velvety finish Brazilian Santos – a sweet, smooth and medium-bodied coffee with subtle cinnamon notes, light acidity and a creamy, mellow flavor Ethiopian – a wonderful berry aroma leading to an intense fruity flavor Comasagua El Tranquilo – a high quality, medium-bodied coffee with bright acidity and tasting notes of honey, caramel and a hint of hazelnut, accented with citrus and chocolate

Blends Espresso Blend – sweet and mellow in the cup French Roast – heavy-bodied, smoky and rich Moka Java – a tantalizing blend of Ethiopian and Sumatra beans, boasting a complex aroma with a spicy flavor and syrupy body Blend 49 – a smooth and powerful Hawaiian blend House Blend – a light and lively coffee perfect for serving anytime

Flavored Hawaiian Hazelnut – a rich, nutty flavored coffee featuring the essence of Hawaiian hazelnuts Vanilla Nut – tantalizes taste buds with a hint of vanilla



It’s A Grind, a neighborhood destination serving premium signature coffees in a comfortable, relaxed atmosphere, sources 100 percent of its coffees directly from exotic locations across the globe, with every bean roasted in its Southern California headquarters which includes a test kitchen for ongoing R&D and a full roasting and processing facility managed by the company’s fulltime master roaster. Each location is independent and well-connected with an unpretentious, quirky personality that invites guests to come as they are and relax while enjoying world class coffee.

Available through June 2, the new Vanilla Bean Dream offerings will be featured on It’s A Grind’s menu alongside fan-favorite espresso beverages, iced blended coffee creations, cold brew, and freshly made breakfast sandwiches and pastries. For the full menu and locations, please visit www.itsagrind.com.

About It’s a Grind

It’s A Grind Coffee House is a neighborhood destination serving high quality signature coffee in a comfortable, relaxed atmosphere. Founded in 1994, It’s A Grind Coffee House serves several different blends of specialty coffee, roasted in Southern California and brewed fresh each day. Each location also serves espresso beverages, iced blended coffee creations, freshly made breakfast sandwiches and a variety of foods at all times throughout the day. The company recently took home eight awards at the prestigious 2018 Golden Bean Competition, the world’s largest coffee roasters conference and contest honoring the best coffee roasters in North America. Retail Food Group – USA (RFG), a multi-brand retail food franchisors and leading wholesale coffee roasters, acquired It’s A Grind Coffee House in 2014 with plans to grow the brand through franchising. The brand currently has 20 locations in the U.S. and eight internationally. For more information on It’s A Grind Coffee House, visit http://www.itsagrind.com. To inquire about franchise opportunities, visit http://www.itsagrind.com/franchise/.

Media Contact:

Samantha Wilson

Powerhouse Communications

www.powerhousecomm.com

949-261-2216

samantha@powerhousecomm.com